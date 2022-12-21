Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today, 21 December: Win Free Rewards & Weapons

We are back with our list of the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 21 December 2022 and the players can claim these codes from the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. All the players must know that the codes are 12/16 alphanumeric consisting of both letters and numbers.

These Garena FF codes will help the players win several free rewards including, premium bundles, characters, diamonds, gold, skins for in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies will help them to win difficult levels of the game.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other applications. However, Indian players can play an alternative game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the traditional Free Fire with better graphics and user experience.