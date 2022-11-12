ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Saturday, 12 November 2022 Free Rewards & Weapons

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Saturday, 12 November 2022 are listed below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Saturday, 12 November 2022 are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. All the players must know that the codes are 12/16 alphanumeric consisting of both letters and numbers.

By using Garena FF codes, players could win several free rewards including, premium bundles, characters, diamonds, gold, skins for in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies will help them to win difficult levels of the game.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other applications. However, Indian players can play an alternative game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the traditional Free Fire but with better graphics and user experience.

Let's us read about today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Saturday,12 November 2022.

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Saturday, 12 November 2022 ( All Working)

Here's the list of Garena FF codes for Saturday, 12 November 2022.\

  • ZRJAPH294KV5

  • FF11DAKX4WHV

  • FF119MB3PFA5

  • FF11NJN5YS3E

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • YXY3EGTLHGJX

  • W0JJAFV3TU5E

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N

  • FF11WFNPP956

  • WLSGJXS5KFYR

  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD

  • B6UIYCTNH4PV3

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

  • FF1164XNJZ2V

  • FF10GCGXRNHY

  • FF11HHGCGK3B

  • FF10617KGUF9

Note: Please check the validity and expiry of the above codes before using them. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn rewards. Each code can be used only once and gets expired within 12 to 18 hours.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can also be used to purchase some in-game items like revolt weapon loot crate, fire head hunting parachute rebel academy weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, etc.

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes on Saturday, 12 November 2022

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

