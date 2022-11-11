ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Friday, 11 November 2022 - Free Rewards

Here's the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, 11 November 2022. Win free rewards & weapons.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Friday, 11 November 2022 - Free Rewards
i

The famous battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, has again come up with some new codes for players to earn amazing rewards and freebies. The 12-digit codes are alphanumeric, consisting of both letters and numbers. Registered players can utilise these codes to claim free rewards like premium bundles, characters, diamonds, skins for in-game weapons, and various other freebies.

Let us check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for Friday, 11 November 2022, below and know how to earn free rewards and weapons.

The FF rewards help players complete the difficult levels of the game and also improve their gaming experience.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Thursday, 10 November 2022 - Earn Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Thursday, 10 November 2022 - Earn Rewards
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire is restricted in India along with many other popular applications. However, Indian players can play an alternate game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the traditional Garena Free Fire but with better graphics. People outside India can still play the FF game and access the daily codes to earn rewards. All they have to do is log in to the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com, with any of their registered accounts on Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, Huawei, VK, and Apple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Friday, 11 November 2022 (All Working)

Here's the list of Garena Free Fire codes for Friday, 11 November 2022. Players must check the validity of the codes before using them. Each code can be used only once and is valid for 12 to 18 hours. Invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed under any circumstances.

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • XUW3FNK7AV8N

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 9 November 2022 To Win Rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 9 November 2022 To Win Rewards
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 11 November 2022

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 8 November 2022 - Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 8 November 2022 - Win Free Rewards

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×