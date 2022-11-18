ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today: How To Claim Them on 18 November 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today: Go to reward.ff.garena.com to claim any one of the codes for Friday.

Raajwrita Dutta
Garena Free Fire is the most interesting online multiplayer battle royale game. It is a favourite among gamers all over the world. A feature that has contributed to the popularity of the online game is the Garena Free Fire redeem codes. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, Friday, 18 November 2022 are available on the official redemption website. Registered players should go to reward.ff.garena.com and claim the codes soon if they want to win free gifts.

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, Friday, 18 November will help players to win rewards, free gifts, weapons, costumes, characters, freebies, etc. If you do not know much about the redemption codes, you will get all the details on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players should know the benefits of the redeem codes and use them.

Garena Free Fire became popular when Pubg Mobile was banned by the Indian Government. The popularity of the multiplayer battle royale game is growing with every passing day among online gamers.

Registered Free Fire players can enjoy exclusive benefits and have access to the codes as well. You should register yourself to go through all the exciting gifts and benefits.

It is important to note that players in India can only download Garena Free Fire MAX from the Playstore app. The MAX version is upgraded and better so most gamers like to play it.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Active List on 18 November 2022

Go through the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday here and claim any one of them to win gifts:

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX

  • TDK4JWN6RD6

  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • XFW4Z6Q882WY

  • HFNSJ6W74Z48

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7

  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

  • E2F86ZREMK49

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • HAYA-TOAV-U76V

  • FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

  • FFPL-UED9-3XRT

  • TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

  • PACJ-JTUA-29UU

  • RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK

  • R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX

  • FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

  • TJ57-OSSD-N5AP

You have to use your registered social media details to claim the codes from the redemption website.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Steps To Claim

Take a look at the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, Friday, 18 November:

  • Go to reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Enter any of your registered social media details in the provided space to log in to your account on the website.

  • Paste one of the active redeem codes in the empty box correctly.

  • Verify the codes and then tap on submit.

  • Click on the pop-up option that mentions OK to complete the redemption process.

  • The rewards and gifts will be available in your in-game mail section within twenty-four hours.

