Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 8 October 2022: Steps To Win Rewards & Gift

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Take a look at the active redeem codes for Saturday, 8 October 2022 and claim them.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 8 October 2022: Steps To Win Rewards & Gift
i

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, Saturday, 8 October 2022 are available on the official redemption website. Registered players can claim any one of the active codes to win free rewards and weapons. The redeem codes for Saturday are present on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. The codes will remain active for the next twenty-four hours and new redeem codes will be available on the website after the given time period. Players should claim them soon.

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, Saturday, 8 October 2022 will help the players to win rewards. It is important to remember that only registered Free Fire players can claim the codes for Saturday. All the rules regarding the redeem codes are available on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players should read the details on the website carefully.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Friday, 7 October 2022 - Steps To Earn Rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Friday, 7 October 2022 - Steps To Earn Rewards
The Government of India has banned Garena Free Fire along with PUBG. Players in the country can download Garena Free Fire MAX which is an updated version of the game.

The website to claim the codes is the same for both versions. They have the same server so the login details are also the same. Players are requested to enter their login credentials carefully if they want to claim the redeem codes and win freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes List: 8 October 2022

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes list for today, Saturday, 8 October 2022 is here for the players:

  • FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

  • MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22

  • FF9M-J31C-XKRG

  • ST5K-JCRF-VBHT

  • S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4

  • X99T-K56X-DJ4X

  • FF11-NJN5-YS3E

  • FF9M-J31C-XKRG

  • FBJY-RY56-MLOT

  • FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

  • PQR3-BKUI-7LT7

  • FSDR-FKUI-YVGR

  • FBTU-6BFY-TBT7

  • FBJU-T6RF-T1RT

  • FBTU-6JKI-E8E7

  • FLU8-HG8R-BHT4

  • FIIF-GI8E-O49F

  • FFIC-JGW9-NKYT

  • HTY3-RIFG-OR3F

  • FBJY-RY56-MLOT

  • FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

  • YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

  • FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

  • 6543-21UT-FV2B

  • 3H3S-ZYTX-5RFV

  • ABGV-BCNJ-GOYK

  • 6JM7-UIOJ-98GY

  • FDTS-RAED-QF12

  • GHU4-RTGY-VFVB

  • RNJ6-Y17J-CXKI

  • 5QRD-12F3-BH4J

  • FJ78-YGEV-RTJN

  • MTLL-9PIK-ONBV

  • 7U6C-TGSV-BQH2

  • YTF4-5BH6-7JNU

All the codes will remain active for one whole day so registered players should claim any one of them soon.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim

Let's take a look at the easy steps to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, on Saturday, 8 October 2022:

  • Open the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Login to your registered account by entering your social media details carefully.

  • Enter any one of the redeem codes from the list and verify before tapping on submit.

  • Click on OK to confirm the process.

  • The rewards will reach your mail within twenty-four hours of completing the redemption steps.

