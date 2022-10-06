ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 6 October 2022 - Steps To Earn Free Rewards

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
The popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire (FF), is one of the most downloaded and highly rated games on the Google Play Store.

The game updates new codes everyday so that players can claim and use them to win in the difficult levels.

Garena Free Fire (FF) codes for Thursday, 6 October 2022, have been updated on the redemption website. Registered players must log in to the rewards site and get the codes to unlock various free rewards like gun skins, pets, royale vouchers, diamond hack, emotes, characters, and many more.

The Garena FF codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes that can be used to unlock rewards, which are otherwise difficult to find in the game. Players must remember that before redeeming any code, they must check its validity. Invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India but players can play Garena Free Fire Max, which is alternative to the FF game with better graphics and user-experience.
List of Garena Free Fire (FF) Codes for Thursday, 6 October 2022 (All Working)

Here's the list of Garena FF codes for today, 6 October 2022:

  • U8S47JGJH5MG

  • ZZATXB24QES8

  • FFIC33NTEUKA

  • VNY3MQWNKEGU

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • HNC95435FAGJ

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire (FF) Codes for Thursday, 6 October 2022: Easy Steps To Redeem & Earn Rewards

  • Visit the official Garena Free Fire (FF) redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in with any of your registered accounts on Gmail, Facebook, Apple, Huawei, VK, or Twitter. A list of codes will be displayed on the computer screen.

  • Copy and paste each 12-digit alphanumeric code (one at a time) into the dialogue box.

  • Hit the 'Ok' option.

  • The rewards will be revealed and will appear in your game's inbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

More News
