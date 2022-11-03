Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Win Rewards and Freebies on 3 November 2022
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 3 November 2022: Know how to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
We are back with another set of Garena Free Fire redee, codes that are important for the regular players for the Garena Free Fire Max. First of all, players who aren't aware of it or people who are interested in this game should know that the original version of the Garena multiplayer royale game is banned by the Government of India thus the replacement version can be downloaded by the players and it is the Free Fire Max.
Free Fire Redeem codes play an important role in the game since it helps the players to maintain their winning streak by helping them collect new rewards, weapons, and freebies that help them survive in the game and win the tough levels of the game.
The Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 3 November 2022 will also help you up the game and you can claim the codes by following the steps mentioned below.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes List for 3 November 2022
SXGIYF34IFCQ4
1E2DCEVG9P0O
II8SZBGAC8QXS
12DF4VHFHFY67
IK7OO99ODHCQ
X1S23FVXVN6M
FFBGIUW34OIFH
CTX5AREDQNKLP
LS9U2EFRDVXBM
67M7YQ12DCVKD
SHGFARFQDD26Y
E6Y458U9OHBO9
KJNGFRAQD1C24
How to Claim Garena Free Fire Codes for Thursday, 3 November 2022?
It is an easy process to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes but, if you are new to the gaming world, here are the steps you can follow:
Visit the official Garena Reward website at reward.ff.garena.com
Registered players can enter the credentials of their registered social media account to log in on the portal.
Then enter the redeem codes from the list for Thursday to win gifts and freebies
Submit the required details and the codes carefully.
Tap on OK to finish the redemption process
Your rewards will be transferred to your mail section
Players must know that they must be registered on the official website to claim the rewards and they can do so within 24 hours of the release of codes.
