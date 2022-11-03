ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Win Rewards and Freebies on 3 November 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 3 November 2022: Know how to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Win Rewards and Freebies on 3 November 2022
i

We are back with another set of Garena Free Fire redee, codes that are important for the regular players for the Garena Free Fire Max. First of all, players who aren't aware of it or people who are interested in this game should know that the original version of the Garena multiplayer royale game is banned by the Government of India thus the replacement version can be downloaded by the players and it is the Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Redeem codes play an important role in the game since it helps the players to maintain their winning streak by helping them collect new rewards, weapons, and freebies that help them survive in the game and win the tough levels of the game.

The Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 3 November 2022 will also help you up the game and you can claim the codes by following the steps mentioned below.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Claim Codes to Win Rewards on 1 November 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Claim Codes to Win Rewards on 1 November 2022
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes List for 3 November 2022

  • SXGIYF34IFCQ4

  • 1E2DCEVG9P0O

  • II8SZBGAC8QXS

  • 12DF4VHFHFY67

  • IK7OO99ODHCQ

  • X1S23FVXVN6M

  • FFBGIUW34OIFH

  • CTX5AREDQNKLP

  • LS9U2EFRDVXBM

  • 67M7YQ12DCVKD

  • SHGFARFQDD26Y

  • E6Y458U9OHBO9

  • KJNGFRAQD1C24

How to Claim Garena Free Fire Codes for Thursday, 3 November 2022?

It is an easy process to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes but, if you are new to the gaming world, here are the steps you can follow:

  • Visit the official Garena Reward website at reward.ff.garena.com

  • Registered players can enter the credentials of their registered social media account to log in on the portal.

  • Then enter the redeem codes from the list for Thursday to win gifts and freebies

  • Submit the required details and the codes carefully.

  • Tap on OK to finish the redemption process

  • Your rewards will be transferred to your mail section

Players must know that they must be registered on the official website to claim the rewards and they can do so within 24 hours of the release of codes.

Also Read

Wordle 502 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, & Word of the Day for 3 November 2022

Wordle 502 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, & Word of the Day for 3 November 2022

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×