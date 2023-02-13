ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Claim Codes to Win Rewards on 13 February

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 13 February 2023 Know how to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
i

Garena Free Fire Max has become one of the most popular games among avid game players but the original version of the game is banned in India. Players can download and play Garena Free Fire Max. The game is built in such a way that authorities update their rewards so that players can claim gifts and rewards with these codes.

The codes help the players survive and win the game. Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Monday, 13 February 2023 are updated on the official redemption website at midnight for all registered players.

Players can visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com and claim their codes to win rewards, freebies, and weapons. The players use these weapons to defeat the enemies in the multiplayer battle royale game. Only registered players can claim the Free Fire Redeem Codes.

A players needs to register on the website if he or she wishes to claim the codes and enjoy its benefits.

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are updated every day at midnight and the codes expire after 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 13 February 2023

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

How to Claim Garena Free Fire Codes for 13 February 2023?

Here are the steps you can follow to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

  • Visit the official Garena Reward website at reward.ff.garena.com

  • Enter the credentials of your registered social media account to log in on the website

  • Enter the redeem codes from the list for Monday to win gifts

  • Submit the required details and the code

  • Tap on OK to finish the redemption process

  • Your rewards will be transferred to your mail section

