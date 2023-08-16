Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Win Weapons For 17 August 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX is a new and advanced version of the most popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The old and original version of the game was banned in India by the Indian government.
Garena Free Fire MAX game updates 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes every day at midnight on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. Regular players know the importance of these codes that help them win different types of free rewards like skins for characters, weapons, and other freebies.
Players must know that they can use each code only once and Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to win freebies. All codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.
List of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 August 2023
FHYNTR67RKJNVXS
FJU76ATGFE4RNJM
FTKGIHOBUYVCFKR
FO596IKYMHKLOPV
FOC9ISYHGATE2D3
FVGE4HRJGUVTGCF
FVBSNEJMK4T8UGY
FVHNCK5YHGTNMK
FBOVIFUYHTNYMUK
FHJLNO9IB8GRHJ5
FK6LY7O8ULIJHLG
FOI87UY6TFQG2Y3
FT4GYTT6HHJI8Y9
FIEI5YR5FTE65R6
How To Earn Rewards From Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
Visit the official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one by one and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be mailed to you.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)