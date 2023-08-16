ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 16 August 2023 To Win Weapons & Freebies

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 16 August 2023 To Win Weapons & Freebies

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 16 August 2023 Know how to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 16 August 2023 To Win Weapons & Freebies
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Garena Free Fire Max has become one of the most popular games among avid game players but the sad part is that the original version of the game is banned in India. Players can download and play Garena Free Fire Max, the better and more advanced version. The game is built in such a way that authorities update their rewards every midnight so that players can win gifts and rewards with these codes.

The codes help the players survive and win the game. Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 16 August 2023 are updated on the official redemption website at midnight for all registered players.

Players can visit the official website at reward.ff.garena.com and claim their codes to win rewards, freebies, and weapons. The players use these weapons to defeat the enemies in the multiplayer battle royale game. Only registered players can claim the Free Fire Redeem Codes.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 377 for 8 August 2023: Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 377 for 8 August 2023: Prize Money Here
ADVERTISEMENT

A player needs to register on the website if he or she wishes to claim the codes and enjoy its benefits.

The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are updated every day at midnight and the codes expire after 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 16 August 2023

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • FF10HXQBBH2J

  • WLSGJXS5KFYR

  • YXY3EGTLHGJX

  • FU9CGS4Q9P4E

  • B6IYCTNH4PV3

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • W0JJAFV3TU5E

  • TJ57OSSDN5AP

  • FFICDCTSL5FT

How to Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 16 August 2023?

  • Visit the official Garena Reward website at reward.ff.garena.com

  • Enter the credentials of your registered social media account to log in to the website

  • Enter the redeem codes from the list for Friday to win gifts

  • Submit the required details and the code

  • Tap on OK to finish the redemption process

  • Your rewards will be transferred to your mail section

Also Read

Wordle 787 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues, & Word of the Day for 15 August 2023

Wordle 787 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues, & Word of the Day for 15 August 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×