Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today on 30 April: Win Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Check out the list below & win free rewards.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today on 30 April: Win Free Rewards & Gifts
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sunday, 30 April 2023, are now available on the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. The 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes comprise of capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.

After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 30 April 2023

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Sunday, 30 April 2023. All these codes are active and can be redeemed to win different rewards.

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • HNC95435FAGJ

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

  • FFCMCPSBN9CU

  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

Garena Free Fire Max Codes Today: How To Earn Rewards?

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

