Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Gifts on 12 January

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: You can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com on Thursday, 12 January.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 12 January 2023, are updated on the redemption website. Registered players must claim the codes soon if they want to win free weapons today. As per the latest details, all the MAX redeem codes are available on the official redemption website of the game - reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players should be alert while claiming the codes from the site so they can win the weapons and freebies in the Free Fire game.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday will be active for the next twenty-four hours. Players are requested to claim the codes soon because rewards and weapons are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. People should stay updated with the rules and regulations of the Free Fire game if they are planning to register themselves.

The Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that is extremely famous across the world. More players are registering themselves because they want to avail themselves of the benefits of the redeem codes.

It is important to know that the original Free Fire version is banned in the country. Players can only download Garena Free Fire MAX which is an upgraded version.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: 12 January 2023

Let's take a look at the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 12 January 2023, here:

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX

  • TDK4JWN6RD6

  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • XFW4Z6Q882WY

  • HFNSJ6W74Z48

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7

  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

  • E2F86ZREMK49

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • HNC95435FAGJ

All the codes in the above-mentioned list are active now. They were updated at midnight on the official redemption website for interested players.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Steps To Claim

Here are the simple steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 12 January, that you must follow:

  • Visit the site - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Click on the login link and enter your registered details.

  • Copy and paste one of the codes from the list for Thursday in the empty text box.

  • Click on submit and then tap on OK to finish the process.

  • The rewards will be present in your in-game mail section within the next twenty-four hours.

  • Remember to use the active codes only.

