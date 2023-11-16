Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 16 November 2023: How To Win Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 16 November 2023, are available on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players can claim the active codes for today if they want to win rewards, freebies, and other in-game items. You can collect the freebies and use them during your turn in the battle royale game. You need to select the active codes otherwise the redemption process for today will not be successful.

