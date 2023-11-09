Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For 9 November: Steps To Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Thursday is now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Garena FF codes comprise 12-character, alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 9 November
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 9 November 2023
FIRERTF65TV7RUH
FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH
FMKOUYJ6550TDEB
FNRH67UTHTN7BYV
FNCTYHR67BHGQED
F2UJT78KI7YI8CR
FXDYHJTF67JUHGH
F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH
FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ
FTFTUJMGMYH96RF
FADYHR67YU66YCV
FRBYHTF67UJTFVE
FTYHFY7JT6756YB
FTHGR6YHR56DF6T
FIYUJY6HR6RYDSU
F7FGYHFT6Y7H6HK
FIHYYHR67YU8FHF
FYHTHFT6Y5R6Y53
After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country. Each Garena Free Fire MAX code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to claim freebies.
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes and Win Rewards On 9 November
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
