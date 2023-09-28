ADVERTISEMENT
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 28 September 2023: How To Win Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 28 September 2023

Raajwrita Dutta
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 28 September 2023, are present on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players can start claiming the active codes for the day to win rewards, diamonds, characters, and other free items. You should create your account soon if you are new and want to collect different in-game items. These freebies can be used later by the registered players while playing the adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 28 September 2023, were updated on the website at midnight. You should claim them from reward.ff.garena.com soon if you want to collect free items. The codes are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. The developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, decides the rules of the game for players.

The Free Fire MAX version is popular among players in India. The unique features and codes are available only to registered players so the ones using free accounts cannot claim them. You must create your own account to claim the codes daily.

Keep your login details handy while claiming the active codes every day. Please remember that the first five hundred players to claim the active codes can win different in-game items. You can either collect them or use them while playing the game to survive longer.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 28 September 2023

Let's take a look at the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Thursday, 28 September 2023, here:

FD2F3VBE4JUIF8

F76YTGDHR596I8

FJUTGYMKVO8D7Y

F6STGFWB3N84JM

F5KT6IYHUYCBDX

FNA4REDWC3VEBG

F4HRJUTIGCNXDJ

FRI586UJY8BGKV

FI8C7DYRH56MYK

FLOHI8VUCHDRT6

FYUYU7J7LOKEJH

FFSG4ED5TFHT6F

F6YBCTRGH6E4YW

FS2EDXERGTHY6R

FF56YD9O8YTRDW

FF67U6UUEFRTGH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 28 September: Steps To Download

Go through the step-by-step process you must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 28 September 2023:

  • Visit reward.ff.garena.com, the redemption site.

  • Tap on the redemption page link and enter your registered details in the provided space.

  • Verify the social media credentials and tap on submit.

  • Paste any one of the active codes from the list into the text box and click on submit.

  • Press the option "OK" to complete the redemption process.

  • Check your mailbox for all the weapons, freebies, characters, and other items today.

