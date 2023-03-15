Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How To Win Bundles on 15 March 2023

Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 15 March 2023. The complete redeem codes list for Wednesday has been updated on the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. Players can log in to their registered accounts and claim any one of the codes to win free rewards. It is important to note that the MAX codes were updated at midnight for all those who want to claim them. The codes are active and can be claimed now.

