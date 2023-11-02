Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Win Diamonds & Gifts on 2 November

Are you waiting for the active list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 2 November 2023? Well, the codes are updated now on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com and you can claim them whenever you want. Please remember that they remain active for a limited period so you have to use them within the time. No player will be allowed to use the expired codes to win rewards, gifts, and other free in-game items.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 2 November, will be active for about twelve hours and you can collect items of your choice after claiming them. The codes are available to the first five hundred registered players. You have to keep a close eye on the website - reward.ff.garena.com daily for the codes to get updated.