Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Win Diamonds & Gifts on 2 November

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 November 2023: Go to reward.ff.garena.com to claim the active codes.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Are you waiting for the active list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 2 November 2023? Well, the codes are updated now on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com and you can claim them whenever you want. Please remember that they remain active for a limited period so you have to use them within the time. No player will be allowed to use the expired codes to win rewards, gifts, and other free in-game items.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 2 November, will be active for about twelve hours and you can collect items of your choice after claiming them. The codes are available to the first five hundred registered players. You have to keep a close eye on the website - reward.ff.garena.com daily for the codes to get updated.

Players wait for the new codes because they want to collect free items and use them during their turn in the game. You can use the weapons to defeat your enemies in the game. One should note that all the free in-game items are collected in the mail section.

The Free Fire MAX codes are a unique mix of letters and alphabets so you have to be careful while entering them. One small mistake in the code will make the process unsuccessful so verify before submitting it. Also, check whether the code you have entered is active.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: 2 November 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Thursday, 2 November 2023, is present here for players:

FIRERTF65TV7RUH

FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH

FMKOUYJ6550TDEB

FNRH67UTHTN7BYV

FNCXJYHJ6T7RQED

F2UJT78KI7YI8CR

FXDCSVBWJI4U8YH

F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH

FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ

FKFJJJY7UNGF5RF

FADYHR67YU66YCV

FRBNYHT67YUTFVE

FTY7UYHNHFYH6YB

FGYH67U7TVFDF6T

FIYUJUT7UKYFDSU

F7FGYJUR76JT6HK

FIHYYHR67YU8FHF

FYHFTR6J7U6GV63

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 November 2023: Steps To Claim

Let's go through the step-by-step process to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 2 November, here:

  • Browse through the redemption website.

  • Tap on the redemption link and key in your registered social media credentials.

  • Copy and paste one of the codes from the list for Thursday, verify it, and then click on the submit option.

  • Tap on the pop-up option "OK" on your screen.

  • The redemption for today is done. Check your gifts in your in-game mail section after some time.

