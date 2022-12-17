ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Win Rewards & Gifts on 17 December 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: The list for 17 December 2022 is mentioned here for the players.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 17 December 2022, are updated on the official redemption website for all players. To claim the redeem codes and win free rewards, you have to visit reward.ff.garena.com. All the rules of the multiplayer battle royale game and steps to claim the redeem codes are mentioned on the official site for new players. You can take a look at the latest details and stay updated with all the information.

You must claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 17 December 2022, soon from the website. Only registered Free Fire players can claim them from reward.ff.garena.com and win exciting rewards. Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that gained a lot of attention in India in the absence of PUBG mobile.

All the redeem codes for Saturday will remain active for the next twenty-four hours. New codes are updated at midnight after the existing ones expire so players should claim them soon if they want to win free gifts every day.

More people are getting addicted to the multiplayer game each day. It is important to note that the original Free Fire version is banned in India. Players can only download and play Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: 17 December 2022

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 17 December 2022, are mentioned here for all players:

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Registered players can claim the redemption codes by entering the login details on the redemption website.

The redeem codes are a unique mix of numbers and letters so you should enter them carefully.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: 17 December 2022

Let's take a look at the simple steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes today, Saturday, 17 December 2022:

  • Open the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your registered account by entering any of your social media details correctly in the provided space on the site.

  • Enter any one of the redemption codes from the list for today in the box properly.

  • Tap on the confirm option available on the page.

  • Click on OK to complete the entire redemption procedure.

  • The rewards, gifts, weapons, and skins will reach your mail section within twenty-four hours.

