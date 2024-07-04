Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 4 July 2024: How To Win Gifts and Rewards

The developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, has officially updated a new set of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 4 July 2024. Registered players were eagerly waiting for the new codes because they wanted to collect weapons and free in-game items. Try to claim the active codes before they expire if you are looking for new weapons. The rules of the redeem codes are stated online for all new players who want to use them.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 4 July, were updated after midnight. You can claim them only from the official website - reward.ff.garena.com. Make sure to verify the code before submitting it for the redemption to be successful today. The MAX codes are updated every day after the existing ones expire. One should know the rules.
Both Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX games use the same server. Players who created an account when the original Garena Free Fire game was not banned in India can use their old details to log in.
Those who are new should note that the Free Fire MAX version was launched later. It became popular because the original version was banned and the new version had advanced features.
You must download the game and create your account to use the codes. Collect as many free items as you can and use them during your turn in the battle game.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 4 July 2024
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Thursday, 4 July 2024, here:
H7T4LW1D3K8M2RXN
Y2E5JQ9C6H0P4S7V
G3F6Z9B2X14R5N8M
Q1Y6F7P2L4W3V8KD
J9C2D4K7X5G1B6SN
M5R2ST8S6H0V3K7N
Z9G6F1B4V7SC5N3D
F2NS7M5B9D3K1G4V
K6H0S3V8L4D7C2SB
R9N2SM1T5V3G6B8C
D4K7J1B5G8V3N6SM
C6B2NS9M8R1T5V7D
V3G6F9D5K2NZ1M4B
N7M5DZ1K3G6B9V2C
L4R2TZ8B6V5N3M1J
P3L7K6B9R2V5FS1J
S8TS6N3D7V4K1G5B
X5J7C8B3N1SM4R9T
W1V8F7D4K0N9M3ZB
T5V2D6K9BZ1N7M4R
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 4 July: How To Claim
Read the easy steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes for Thursday, 4 July, online:
Browse through reward.ff.garena.com and check the new codes.
Tap on the redemption link and key in the required details.
Copy and paste one of the codes and click on submit after verifying it.
Click on OK to finish the process and wait.
Check the confirmation message on the registered mobile number.
Go to the in-game mail section to collect the items.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)