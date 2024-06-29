Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 29 June 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 29 June 2024: A fresh list of active have codes been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that these Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, pets, characters, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India in 2022 along with several other applications.
Currently, Garena Free Fire MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes. The developer of the game, 111 Dot Studios, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on Saturday, 29 June 2024.
K7L5JD3H9G6F4D2S
P1O2I3U4Y5T6DR7E
S9A8D77F6G5H4J3K
M2N3B4V5C6X7ZU8Q
F8G9H1UJ2K3UL4ZX
C6V5BU4N3M2L1K9J
I7U8Y9T1R2EU3W4Q
N9M1L2UK3J4H5G6F
V5B6N7M8L9K1UJ2H
T4R3E2WU1Q9O8I7U
U2I3O4P5Y6TU7R8E
TGBRTDGER45GT544
TRGHBER56Y564WSS
Q7N9B6A4Z1M8X5YH
O2P6I4U7T3R9E5WQ
L5K8J9N13M6A4S3D
X2C3B6V9N8M1LD7K
E5R4DT3Y2U1I8O7P
W1Q8R4E9T6Y3DU2I
UL3V2DJ56LK7WE8P
HN4BQ9R8C3YF7XKP
A2D9J4H6K5T8W1SE
G7C9B5F6TR1K8Z2L
YU3D8K9J4R6S2W5P
R5T2Y3U6I4O7PU9Q
Z1X2C3VU4B5N6M7L
J8H9G6F4D5SU3A2Q
D7F8G5H6J2UK3L4Z
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 29 June 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
