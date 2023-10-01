Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 October: Get Free Rewards & Gifts Here

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 1 October: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sunday, 1 October 2023, are now available on the official website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena FF codes comprise of 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.
After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.
Each Garena Free Fire code can be used only once. Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to claim freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12-18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 October 2023
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for Sunday, 1 October 2023.
FMVCOI9D8E74R5G
F6NYMHUJNLOB9VC
FFDYESG4B5NT6YM
FHUKJONI8BVYFHD
L7K8I4J2R3E9Y6
O1U7A5T3H8N6B4
P5Q2F9G3C7W1X6
T8V6E2D7S3Z5Y1
N4K1R7X3H9W2L8
M6J0B5C2F8G4Q1
I2O4U6A8T1S3V7
FXI8USYHERTULJO
F7BYVHDXBYSNMWK
F3E4I56UYNMO9ZA
F9N8BU7VYCXGSAN
FWKI3E45UT6YNBG
R3T5W2E6A7D9FG
H4N8Y2G6T17X5E
M9B3V1C7Z58L0Q
U2I4O8V63A5T7W
F5E1R6H9A72L4K
X3V7G1T9Q5P2W4
S6D2Z8C0M4N1J5
FEN4M5L6Gky9H8U
F65Q4R2EDCVB4RJ
FTGHB7VY6TGDRN5
FT6KY7IU8HFYHTY
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes are only available for 12 hours daily and can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list.
Steps To Redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Codes To Win Free Rewards
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
