According to the Garena Free Fire developers, "To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks,” Garena said. “In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localisation of the Free Fire India experience."

The Indian version of Garena Free Fire has been tweaked, keeping in view the rules and regulations of Indian authorities. According to reports, the game will include localized content and characters, and will target to increase the user base & strengthen the integrity, besides doubling down on esports.