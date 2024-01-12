Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Earn Freebies on 17 December 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 12 January 2024 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fir MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list. Also, each code has a validity of 12 to 18 hours, after which they can not be redeemed to earn free rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 12 January 2024
F76YHGJ1UGYTF5.
FFICJGW9NKYT.
FAGTFQRDE1XCF.
FFAC2YXE6RF2.
FF9MJ31CXKRG.
NPYFATT3HGSQ
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
MCPW2D2WKWF2
XZJZE25WEFJ
V427K98RUCHZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSJ99S3
6KWMFJVMQQYG
BR43FMAPYEZZ
EYH2W3XK8UPG
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
FFCMCPSEN5MX
Characters:
PCNF5CQBAJLK
Gloo wall skins:
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
Vouchers
XFW4Z6Q882WY
4TPQRDQJHVP4
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
TDK4JWN6RD6
HFNSJ6W74Z48
2FG94YCW9VMV
FFDBGQWPNHJX
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
Pets
U8S47JGJH5MG
VNY3MQWNKEGU
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
FTGBHFTHYR566GRK
FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH
FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4
FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS
F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2
FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today?
Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Friday, 12 January 2024
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
