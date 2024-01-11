Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Earn Free Rewards on 11 January 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 11 January 2024, are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours after which they become non-functional.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena redemption codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Thursday, 11 January 2024:
FIURHYBGNVJIYTGF
FWVBGE4R5JTIYHUB
FYGVBSHJWIU834YF
FTGFV5RBNCJKI87Y
FSTWGFE3V4B5NTJK
FYIH8B7Y6VTGFSBW
FNEK4IR5U6YHBYNG
FMVKC98X7AVYGTEB
F34N5MTKTGR47YBT
FVGCVSBWNEJ4UY6T
How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes To Win Rewards
Follow the steps below to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Thursday, 11 January 2024 and win exciting free rewards.
Go to the official rewards website: reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
