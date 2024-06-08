Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 8 June 2024: Claim to Win Many Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 8 June 2024: A fresh list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes has been uploaded on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. All these codes can be redeemed to earn different free rewards like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters.

Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.