Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 8 June 2024: Claim to Win Many Free Rewards

A fresh list of active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 8 June 2024 is available below. Claim to win freebies!

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 8 June 2024: A fresh list of Garena Free Fire MAX codes has been uploaded on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com.  All these codes can be redeemed to earn different free rewards like pets, skins, characters, diamonds, gold, and other in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters.

Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena Free Fire MAX codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 8 June 2024

Following is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 8 June 2024.

  • D1X9S6H8G5J07P4C

  • M3Q5K8L1J70P9Z2R

  • G7L9D4X2HB6J1Q8P

  • V6M3G8Q5IP1J2X4H

  • T1K9D2J4G5R7X66L

  • S5J66P0C8M4V9H3K

  • X7R56L8G4H2P5J9M

  • J1P6L9K2H4D3QJ5G

  • Z2H4V7J5D8R69Q3G

  • P8K56H1L3Q4M2G7D

  • 5JG3W8L7X9R1K0DZ

  • Y7F2C9M4Q6X1P8S5

  • V3T1N8K4H6dM2P0J

  • R9W7G4Q5D2Yu1X6L

  • C2B6V3K9T5G87J1M

  • H5F8K19M4Z2X6V7L

  • B3M2Q1S6J8G79L0D

  • G9V3K55H8M1D6P4J

  • H6L1J7Q9M4G2K39D

  • D5G15L9P2M8J7Q6K

  • A0Q9J3B7X5G8ZRDV

  • YFP3MK7T1V8W5XGZ

  • LBN6CGZD1JXVW7Q0

  • S5DJRZC9XG2LWQ3V

  • 2V8M4X1C7T3WLPNZ

  • G5B2JW0X6D8R3V7C

Garena Free Fire MAX game attained immense popularity in India after predecessor, Garena Free Fire was banned in the country in 2022. The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has garnered a great fan base in the country. 111 Dot Studios is the developer of Garena Free Fire MAX.

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 8 June 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

