Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 14 April 2023: How to Claim the Codes

Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 14 April 2023. The updated redeem codes list is present on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. You have to visit the site and claim any one of the codes. As per the rules of the multiplayer battle royale game, the MAX codes remain active for twelve hours only. Only the first five-hundred registered players can claim the active codes from the above-mentioned website.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 14 April, were updated at midnight on the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. The rules of the game also state that you cannot use expired codes to win weapons and freebies. You have to wait for the codes to get updated the next day and then you can claim them.