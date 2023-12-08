Join Us On:
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 8 December 2023: How To Win Weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 8 December: You can check the active list of codes on reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 8 December 2023: How To Win Weapons
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 8 December 2023, are available on the redemption website. Claim any one of the active codes as soon as possible from: reward.ff.garena.com, before they expire. The codes expire after a few hours and one has to wait for the new codes the next day.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today are active now and they will be available to the first five hundred players. The ones who want to claim the codes should follow all the rules. The codes are available only to the registered players so you should create your account.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a better and upgraded version of the Free Fire game. The server is the same for both versions so you can use your old login details to claim the codes. The upgraded version is popular across the globe.

The redeem codes help players to collect exclusive in-game items. You can use the collected weapons during your turn in the game to defeat the enemies and survive longer. Make sure to enter the correct codes if you want the redemption to be successful.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: 8 December 2023

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 8 December 2023, here:

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FHFTY67URT6HGSU4

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FYH6T7YJUT67UUTH

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M496LYP

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

F7UHYFRT67URU34S

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC

F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 8 December: Steps To Claim

Here are the simple and easy steps you should follow while claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes

  • Go to reward.ff.garena.com to go through the codes for today.

  • Tap on the redemption box link and key in your social media credentials to access the codes.

  • Copy and paste any one of the codes from the list into the box.

  • Cross-check the code and tap on submit. Click on OK to complete the process.

  • Go to your in-game mail section to see if you have received the freebies and weapons.

