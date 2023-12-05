Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 5 December 2023: Win Diamonds, Gold & More

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 5 December 2023, are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players who want to win different rewards like gold, diamond, skins, characters, and other freebies must visit the aforementioned redemption website to claim these codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX game gained immense popularity in the country after Garena Free Fire was banned by Indian government. Participants must note down that the Garena FF codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become non-functional.