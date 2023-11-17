Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 November 2023: Win Rewards and Gifts

Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 17 November 2023, from the official redemption website. You have to key in your login credentials on the redemption site, reward.ff.garena.com and claim any one of the active codes if you want to collect freebies. Only registered players can use the redemption codes so make sure to create your account. New players should also go through the rules of the battle royale game.
Garena Free Fire MAX was developed by 111 Dots Studio and it is a favourite of millions of players across the globe. You can only claim them from the official website, reward.ff.garena.com after the list is updated by the developer of the game. Free Fire MAX players patiently wait for the codes list to get updated online.
The online multiplayer battle royale game became popular in India when the Government banned PUBG mobile. You can also try playing the game today if you never played it earlier. The rules are simple and claiming the codes is also easy.
The redeem codes list is updated when the old ones expire. They usually remain active for twelve hours and the first five hundred players to claim them can enjoy the benefits. You need to be quick in claiming the active codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: 17 November 2023
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Friday, 17 November, here:
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCMCPSBN9CU
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
VNY3MQWNKEGU
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI
FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4
FN5TKYLHROVMKLS
F67U6T7UVB4U7U3
FBVYHDNEK4605IT
FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
FOE497MURKNLOBI
FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK
FL509YHD87BYVTC
FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7
FUSYHGBTNYG9MBK
F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI
FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 November 2023: Steps To Claim
Here is the process you must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 17 November:
Visit reward.ff.garena.com to find the codes for today.
Click on the redemption link on the homepage and enter your social media credentials.
Once the redemption box displays on your screen, copy and paste any one of the codes into the text box.
Click on OK to finish the redemption for today and the process will be over.
Go to your in-game mail section for the collected freebies, rewards, and weapons today. Use them whenever you want to defeat your enemies.
