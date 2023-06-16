Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Check the Active Codes for 16 June

Players can start claiming the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 June 2023, online. You have to log in to your account on the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com – to access the active codes list today. Please remember that you have limited hours to claim the active codes before they expire so you have to be quick. All registered players can win free gifts after they redeem the active codes for Friday from the site.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 June, will help you claim various rewards, weapons, freebies, diamonds, stickers, and characters. Go to the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com – to know the rules of the codes and the steps to claim them. You have to be a registered player to claim the MAX redeem codes Friday.