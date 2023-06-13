ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Free Gifts on 13 June 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, 13 June 2023: Go to reward.ff.garena.com to check the active codes.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 13 June 2023, are present on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. Players must visit the redemption site and check out the complete list of active codes for the day if they want to win free in-game items. All the registered players of the game patiently wait for the codes to get updated so they can win free rewards, weapons, and other items. The codes for today are already updated online.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 13 June, are updated by the developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio. You can go to the website - reward.ff.garena.com to know the rules of the game. All the new players are requested to read the rules before registering themselves. This game is popular among many players in India.

You can also start playing Free Fire MAX by downloading the game from the Google PlayStore app. Please remember that the Government of India has banned Garena Free Fire so you should download MAX only.

Then create your own account to claim the codes today. You have to come back tomorrow to redeem the codes if the existing ones expire. All the codes are available only for a limited period to only five-hundred players.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: 13 June 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Tuesday, 13 June 2023, is stated here for those who want to know:

FFHTFY6JEH56XYT5

FRAEDQCVGHY23Y4

FTGRBFJUCYGTRB5

FNJKITGUYVHGCBN

FDJRI5UTHGNKI8S

FU7YEH45JKTOYH9

F87Y6T5A4EWSQE2

FRED3DEFRT5RDTF

FVCGYU7FRT56J7Y

FKUIJONM87N6YBV

FCUX987CF65TRVT

FYAUIQUYH2GF3D

F4C5VTBYNHI8V7U

FCYTGSRTTJYG7JUT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 13 June 2023: How to Claim

Here are the simple steps you should follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 13 June 2023, here:

  • Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Step 2: Go to the redemption page link on the website and enter your registered social media credentials in the provided space.

  • Step 3: Once the redemption page opens on your screen, enter any one of the codes from the list.

  • Step 4: Click on confirm to continue the redemption process.

  • Step 5: Tap on OK to submit the codes and finish the redemption today.

  • Step 6: Go to your in-game mail section to find the codes.

