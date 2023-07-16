Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Steps to Win Free Gifts on 16 July

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 16 July 2023, are updated on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com for registered players. You must keep your Free Fire MAX login credentials ready before claiming the active codes for today. The codes will help you win different in-game items like stickers, diamonds, characters, etc, that you can use while playing the adventure-driven game. Collect as many free gifts as you can to play the game better.
The process to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes is very simple. It is important to note that the original Free Fire game is banned by the Government of India so the players should download the MAX version and create a registered account.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 16 July 2023
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Sunday, 16 July 2023, are stated below for the readers:
GRTHGDRTGDR6TAR
GTDYUR67YHAYQTR
G2F3EGHDFUC7TGD
GFE4JTGNBVEH45R
GTYHB8VUSYHQU27
G63R4FR5GTHV87Y
GTCGDSWH8E4RUYT
GGHJCIXSWTG8E4B
GRH5JTGI8BYVGCB
GDSTHDRTGDRTGRG
GUQYTTH5R6Y5ESG
GVI98YTCGFSVWGB
GH3E4J5TYJGDYET
GGBTHNGIUVYG9B7
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 16 July 2023: How to Claim
Here is the simple step-by-step process all players should follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 16 July 2023, online:
Step 1: Go to the site - reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 2: Tap on the redemption link and enter the registration details.
Step 3: Paste any one of the codes from the list into the text box.
Step 4: Verify the MAX code you have entered and tap on submit.
Step 5: Click on OK to complete the redemption steps for today.
Step 6: Wait for some time and check your in-game mail section for the free rewards and weapons today.
