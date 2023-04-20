ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 April 2023: Win Rewards & Weapons Today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: You can claim the active codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
i

Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 20 April 2023, are updated already. The active codes list is updated at midnight on reward.ff.garena.com. Players have to go to the redemption site to claim the codes for today and win rewards. As per the rules of the Free Fire game, the codes will remain active for the next twelve hours. You should claim any one of the MAX codes as soon as possible.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 20 April, will help you to win a lot of in-game items like diamonds, weapons, characters, skins, rewards, etc. You have to claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com otherwise they will expire. All gamers should remember that the MAX codes are available only to the first five-hundred players.

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are developed by 111 Dots Studio. The Free Fire MAX version not only allows you to win free gifts but also provides a better gaming experience. Players in India cannot play Garena Free Fire because it is banned by the government.

The steps to claim the redeem codes are the same for both versions. You just have to log in to your account to access them and win free rewards. Players can use the rewards, weapons, and other items during their turn in the multiplayer battle royale game.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: 20 April 2023

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes for today, Thursday, 20 April 2023:

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • HNC95435FAGJ

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20 April: Steps to Claim

Now, read the step-by-step process to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 20 April 2023:

  • Visit reward.ff.garena.com

  • Login to your Facebook, Twitter, or other registered social media account

  • Paste any one of the redeem codes from the active list into the text box

  • Verify properly before tapping on submit

  • You will notice a pop-up option that mentions "OK" on the text box.

  • Click on the option and wait for some time to check the rewards

  • You will find the in-game rewards in your mail section if the redemption is successful

