Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim; Win Gifts on 7 April 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 April: You can claim the active codes for Friday from reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 7 April 2023, can be claimed from the redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. The complete list of codes is updated for Friday so that registered players can claim them. The redeem codes are available only to the first five-hundred players who are able to claim them soon. It is also important to note that only registered Free Fire players can use the MAX codes to win rewards and various items.

Registered players were eagerly waiting for the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes Friday, 7 April. You should claim any one of the codes as soon as possible from reward.ff.garena.com. The complete list for Friday will remain active for the next twelve hours. New Free Fire MAX redeem codes will be updated when the existing ones expire.

Garena Free Fire was developed by 111 Dots Studio. The MAX version of the multiplayer battle royale game has better graphics and gameplay so most players are fond of it. People in India have access to the MAX version only.

In the absence of Garena Free Fire and PUBG mobile, Free Fire MAX became a hit in India. Registered players try to claim the codes daily because they can win a lot of weapons and rewards. They can use these free items during their turn in the game and win extra scores.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: 7 April 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 7 April, are stated below for those searching for them:

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 April: Steps to Claim

Here is the step-by-step process you must know to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday:

  • Visit the site – reward.ff.garena.com

  • Click on the redemption page link on the home page

  • Enter your registered social media details into the box and tap on submit

  • Now, you can enter any one of the codes according to your choice into the text box

  • Tap on submit and then press OK to finish the process

  • Wait for some time for the rewards and in-game items to reach your mail

