Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 31 October: How To Claim and Win Gifts

Registered players should note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 31 October 2023, can be claimed from the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. For those who are new or do not know much about the online multiplayer battle royale game, Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the original Free Fire game that was quite popular in India and was developed by 111 Dots Studio. The codes are updated every day at midnight.

