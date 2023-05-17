ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Claim the Codes on 17 May & Win Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 17 May 2023: You can claim the codes for today from reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Claim the Codes on 17 May & Win Gifts
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, has been updated on reward.ff.garena.com. The codes for today are available now and you should grab them if you want free in-game items. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes are extremely helpful for registered players. They patiently wait every day for the codes to get updated so they can use them. All players should stay alert while completing the redemption process otherwise it can be unsuccessful for today.

For those who are new or unaware, Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped and upgraded version of the Free Fire game. The process to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Wednesday, 17 May, from reward.ff.garena.com, remains the same. You should know the correct steps to claim the active redeem codes for the day.

Also Read

Wordle 696 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues & Solution For 16 May 2023

Wordle 696 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues & Solution For 16 May 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX became immensely popular in India in the absence of the original version. The multiplayer battle royale adventurous game made its debut in 2021. The developers of the game update the redeem codes daily because they expire after a certain time period.

After redeeming the codes from the redemption website, players can win diamonds, bundles, gifts, weapons, stickers, skins, characters, and other items. They can use these items during their turn to fight against their enemies in the game.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 May 2023: Complete List

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, here:

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today on 16 May 2023: Free Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today on 16 May 2023: Free Rewards & Gifts
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 17 May 2023: Steps To Claim

Here is the step-by-step process you should note to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 17 May:

  • Visit the website - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Open your registered account by entering your Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID in the box.

  • Copy any one of the codes from the list and paste it into the text box.

  • Submit the MAX redeem code.

  • Click on Confirm once you are done and proceed to the next step.

  • Your redemption process is complete.

  • The rewards and other items will be present in your mail section within a couple of hours.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Win Reward and Gifts on 13 May 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Win Reward and Gifts on 13 May 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×