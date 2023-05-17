Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Claim the Codes on 17 May & Win Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, has been updated on reward.ff.garena.com. The codes for today are available now and you should grab them if you want free in-game items. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes are extremely helpful for registered players. They patiently wait every day for the codes to get updated so they can use them. All players should stay alert while completing the redemption process otherwise it can be unsuccessful for today.

For those who are new or unaware, Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped and upgraded version of the Free Fire game. The process to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Wednesday, 17 May, from reward.ff.garena.com, remains the same. You should know the correct steps to claim the active redeem codes for the day.