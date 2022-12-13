Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 13 December 2022: How To Win Rewards & Gifts
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: You can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com on 13 December 2022.
Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game. The redeem codes that are released regularly help registered players to win weapons, freebies, gifts, characters, skins, costumes, etc. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 13 December 2022, can be claimed from the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Even though the redeem codes remain active for one whole day, only the first few lucky players can make use of them. Claim the redeem codes soon.
Only registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 13 December, from reward.ff.garena.com. You have to create your own registered account to take advantage of the redeem codes that are updated daily. Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity in India when PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government.
It is important to note that along with PUBG mobile, the original version of Garena Free Fire is also banned in the country. Players in India can only download the MAX version.
However, one does not see a lot of difference because both versions share the same server. The redemption website to claim the codes is also the same. In fact, Garena Free Fire MAX is considered an improved version with better graphics.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List for Today: 13 December 2022
Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Tuesday, 13 December, that you should take a look at if you are a registered player:
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FFDBGQWPNHJX
TDK4JWN6RD6
4TPQRDQJHVP4
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
XFW4Z6Q882WY
HFNSJ6W74Z48
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
2FG94YCW9VMV
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
B3G7A22TWDR7X
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
EYH2W3XK8UPG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
NPYFATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
6KWMFJVMQQYG
BR43FMAPYEZZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
XZJZE25WEFJJ
HNC95435FAGJ
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 13 December 2022: How To Claim
The steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are simple. Here is the complete process you should follow to claim the redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 13 December 2022:
Browse through the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your account by entering your registered social media details such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, etc, in the provided space.
Copy and paste any one of the redeem codes from the list into the text box.
Tao on the option that says Submit on the redemption page.
Now, click on OK and wait for twenty-four hours for the rewards to reach your in-game mail section.
