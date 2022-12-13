ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 13 December 2022: How To Win Rewards & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: You can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com on 13 December 2022.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 13 December 2022: How To Win Rewards & Gifts
i

Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game. The redeem codes that are released regularly help registered players to win weapons, freebies, gifts, characters, skins, costumes, etc. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 13 December 2022, can be claimed from the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Even though the redeem codes remain active for one whole day, only the first few lucky players can make use of them. Claim the redeem codes soon.

Only registered players can claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 13 December, from reward.ff.garena.com. You have to create your own registered account to take advantage of the redeem codes that are updated daily. Garena Free Fire MAX gained immense popularity in India when PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Check reward.ff.garena.com; Win Gifts Today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Check reward.ff.garena.com; Win Gifts Today
ADVERTISEMENT

It is important to note that along with PUBG mobile, the original version of Garena Free Fire is also banned in the country. Players in India can only download the MAX version.

However, one does not see a lot of difference because both versions share the same server. The redemption website to claim the codes is also the same. In fact, Garena Free Fire MAX is considered an improved version with better graphics.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List for Today: 13 December 2022

Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Tuesday, 13 December, that you should take a look at if you are a registered player:

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX

  • TDK4JWN6RD6

  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • XFW4Z6Q882WY

  • HFNSJ6W74Z48

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7

  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

  • E2F86ZREMK49

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

  • MCPW3D28VZD6

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

  • HNC95435FAGJ

Also Read

Wordle 542 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 13 December 2022

Wordle 542 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 13 December 2022
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 13 December 2022: How To Claim

The steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are simple. Here is the complete process you should follow to claim the redeem codes for today, Tuesday, 13 December 2022:

  • Browse through the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your account by entering your registered social media details such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, etc, in the provided space.

  • Copy and paste any one of the redeem codes from the list into the text box.

  • Tao on the option that says Submit on the redemption page.

  • Now, click on OK and wait for twenty-four hours for the rewards to reach your in-game mail section.

Also Read

Wordle 540 Answer for 11 December 2022 - Hints & Clues To Find the Solution

Wordle 540 Answer for 11 December 2022 - Hints & Clues To Find the Solution

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×