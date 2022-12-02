Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Win Rewards and Freebies on 2 December
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 December 2022: Know how to claim the redeem codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 2 December 2022, are up on the official redemption website. The feature to claim the MAX redeem codes and win free gifts has contributed to the immense popularity of the game across the globe. Free Fire MAX is especially popular in India because it provides a rich gaming experience. One should remember that the Government of India has banned the downloading of Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.
Only Free Fire MAX is allowed in the country. Players can claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 2 December 2022, from reward.ff.garena.com. They must claim any one of the active codes soon. The redeem codes are available to players on a first come first serve basis so they should be quick to claim them from the site.
The Garena Free Fire MAX version is more popular because it helps players to enjoy a better gaming experience. Players can unlock weapons, freebies, characters, skins, gifts, etc, with the help of the redeem codes.
Both Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX use the same server. The redemption website is also the same. One should take a look at the active redeem codes on reward.ff.garena.com soon if one wants to utilise them.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 2 December 2022: Active List
Here is the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 2 December, that are active for the next twenty-four hours and the registered players can claim:
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FFDBGQWPNHJX
TDK4JWN6RD6
4TPQRDQJHVP4
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
XFW4Z6Q882WY
HFNSJ6W74Z48
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
2FG94YCW9VMV
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
B3G7A22TWDR7X
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
EYH2W3XK8UPG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
NPYFATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
V427K98RUCHZ
Registered players should know that the redeem codes are updated on the website at midnight so they can claim them as soon as the codes are released.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today: How To Claim
Let's take a look at the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today online:
Go to the redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your account by entering the registered details in the provided box.
Now, paste one of the codes from the list for Friday and click on submit.
Tap on the pop-up option on the screen that says OK to confirm the process.
Now, wait for twenty-four hours for the gifts and freebies to reach your in-game mail section.
