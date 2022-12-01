Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Rewards on 1 December 2022
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1 December 2022: Take a look at the active redeem codes list for today.
It is time for the registered players to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 1 December 2022. The redeem codes are updated on the official website - reward.ff.garena.com for registered players to check and claim. The Free Fire MAX redeem codes help players win rewards and free gifts. Garena Free Fire MAX is becoming popular among gamers across the globe. The original Garena Free Fire version is banned in India so players cannot download it.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow players to win weapons, which they can use to defeat their enemies in the battle royale game. Apart from weapons, players can also unlock freebies, skins, characters, rewards, etc, with the help of the active codes. More details are available on the official redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com for players.
Players are requested to claim the redeem codes soon. The ones who will claim the codes first can win free gifts and weapons. The steps to claim the Free Fire MAX codes are also very simple.
People who are new to the multiplayer battle royale game should note that the redeem codes are active for twenty-four hours only. New codes are updated daily at midnight once the old ones expire.
You cannot use expired redeem codes to win freebies and gifts. One should also note that only registered players can take advantage of the MAX codes.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: 1 December 2022
Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes for Thursday that players can use:
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FFDBGQWPNHJX
TDK4JWN6RD6
4TPQRDQJHVP4
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
XFW4Z6Q882WY
HFNSJ6W74Z48
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
2FG94YCW9VMV
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
B3G7A22TWDR7X
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
EYH2W3XK8UPG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
NPYFATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
V427K98RUCHZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSJ99S3
6KWMFJVMQQYG
BR43FMAPYEZZ
UVX9PYZV54AC
XZJZE25WEFJJ
HNC95435FAGJ
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: How To Claim
The steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are stated below for the players:
Go to the official rewards redemption website of the MAX version - reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your account by entering the required registered details in the box.
The redemption page will open on your screen.
Copy and paste any one of the redeem codes from the list into the provided space.
Tap on submit after entering the codes.
Now, click on Ok to complete the process.
The rewards and gifts will reach your in-game mail section if the redemption process is successful.
