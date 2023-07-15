Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 July 2023: Earn Free Gifts & Rewards

The most played battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, has been revamped to a new version called Garena Free Fire MAX. After Garena Free Fire was restricted in India, Garena Free Fire MAX became increasingly popular in the country.
Every day, the 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes for the Garena Free Fire MAX game are updated on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be used to win various free prizes, such as character skins, weapons, and other stuff.
Players should keep in mind that each code can only be used once. No freebies can be won with expired or invalid codes. All codes have a 12 to 18 hour expiration window.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 15 July 2023
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
MCPW3D28VZD6
EYH2W3XK8UPG
NPYFATT3HGSQ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FAGTFQRDE1XCF
FFCMCPSBN9CU
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FFCMCPSEN5MX
HNC95435FAGJ
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes To Win Rewards
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
