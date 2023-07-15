Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 July 2023: Earn Free Gifts & Rewards

The most played battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, has been revamped to a new version called Garena Free Fire MAX. After Garena Free Fire was restricted in India, Garena Free Fire MAX became increasingly popular in the country.

Every day, the 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes for the Garena Free Fire MAX game are updated on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be used to win various free prizes, such as character skins, weapons, and other stuff.

Players should keep in mind that each code can only be used once. No freebies can be won with expired or invalid codes. All codes have a 12 to 18 hour expiration window.