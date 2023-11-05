ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Win Rewards & Weapons on 5 November

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 November 2023: Check reward.ff.garena.com for active codes list.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 5 November 2023, are present on the redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com so that registered players can easily claim them. You must keep your login credentials handy before claiming the codes today because you will not be allowed to access them without the details. The registered details are important because players with free accounts cannot use the codes to win different in-game items. The rules are mentioned online for interested players.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 5 November, will be available for a limited period and you have to make sure to claim any one of them during that time. The ones who are unable to claim the codes today have to wait for another twenty-four hours for the new list to be updated.

The MAX redeem codes can be claimed by five hundred registered players daily and the ones who can claim them can win different gifts. Collect these gifts, rewards, weapons, and freebies to survive longer in the multiplayer battle royale game.

Garena Free Fire MAX was developed by 111 Dots Studio and it is an improved version of the Free Fire game. This version became an instant hit in India when the original Free Fire game was banned by the government along with PUBG. Now, this game is popular across the globe as more people have started downloading it.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: 5 November 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Sunday, 5 November 2023, is mentioned here for players:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 November: Steps To Claim

Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to claim the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 5 November 2023, online:

  • Visit reward.ff.garena.com because the list is updated there.

  • Find the redemption link and key in your social media credentials carefully.

  • Paste any one of the active codes, verify it and click on submit.

  • Click on OK once you have completed the steps and the redemption process will be over.

  • Check your in-game mail for the rewards.

