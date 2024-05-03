Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 May 2024: Win Free Weapons & Gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 3 May 2024: The battle royale game Garena Free Fire was banned in India in 2022 but Garena Free Fire Max is a redesigned version of the original game. Since its release, Garena Free Fire MAX has captured the attention of thousands of Indian users through its captivating graphics and intense action.
111 Dot Studios, the developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game in India releases a list of free active redemption codes daily at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can allow the gamers to access plethora of premium in-game items, such as character skins, diamonds, pets, skins, gold, diamond, and more, all without having to pay any extra charges.
Garena Free Fire MAX codes are 12 digit alphanumeric codes consisting of different letters and numbers. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 3 May 2024.
A5B1C9D3F6K2L4
M7N5O1P4Q8R2S6
T9U3V7X5Y1Z4W2
G6H8I2J4K3L9M1
N3O7P5Q2R6S8T4
B1C9D4E7F2G5H8
U3V8W2X5Y7Z4A6
I2J5K8L1M3N9O4
P7Q2R5S9T6U3V8
E1F6G4H9I3J7K2
W5X2Y8Z6A3B1C7
L4M9N6O3P1Q7R5
S2T8U5V1W4X6Y9
D7E3F1G5H2I8J4
Z6A9B3C7D2E8F5
K1L4M7N2O5P3Q8
T6U9V2W8X4Y7Z1
H5I2J8K3L6M4N9
111 Dot Studios has established certain guidelines for Garena Free Fire MAX codes, according to which only first 500 registered users can access the free codes daily.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?
Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 3 May 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)