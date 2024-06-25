Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 25 June 2024: Win Diamond, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 25 June 2024: A new list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are now available on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes consisting of a string of different letters and numbers. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive. Garena FF MAX codes are used by 111 Dot Studios as a clever marketing tactic that intrigues the users to play the game on regular basis, and thereby keeps them hooked to the platform.

The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has garnered a great fan base in the country. To further add to the excitement among the users, 111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game releases a list of redeem codes daily at the mid-night. All these codes can be claimed to win different rewards like diamond, gold, skins, pets, characters, weapons, and various other in-game items.