Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 22 June 2024: Claim Free Rewards & Weapons

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Saturday, 22 June 2024 are listed below. Claim to win freebies!

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 22 June 2024: A fresh list of active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes has been uploaded on the official rewards page at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be claimed to win free rewards and gifts like diamond, gold, skins, characters, and several other in-game items. Each Garena Free Fire MAX code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they get expired and can't be used to win freebies. According to the developer guidelines, Garena codes can be claimed by only first 500 registered users. Those who miss them will have to wait for a fresh list, which is released next day.

Garena Free Fire MAX attained popularity in India after Garena Free Fire was banned along with several other applications. The amazing graphics and challenging gameplay of the game garnered a huge fanbase. What makes it even more interesting is the daily codes which can be redeemed to earn different free rewards. All these freebies help in crossing the difficult levels of the game.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 22 June 2024

Here is the list of active Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, 22 June 2024.

  • N4B5V6C47X8Z9M1L

  • H2G3F4D5S6A74Q8W

  • E9R1T2Y3U4I45O6P

  • L7K8J97H1G2F3D4S

  • M5N6B7V8C9X1Z27Q

  • Q7W5ED3R9T2Y6I8O

  • Z1X2C3V4B5N6DM7L

  • A8S7D6DF4G9H5J3K

  • Y6U7I8O9P1L2KD3J

  • S6A7D8F9G1H2J73K

  • X4Z5C67V7B8N9M1L

  • O2I3U4Y5T6R7E8W9

  • Q1W2E3R4T5Y6U7I8

  • K2J9UH8N5Y6T4M7P

  • X3B6V5C7DP9O1I8L

  • D4F6DG8H2J5K1L9M

  • I3O47P5L6K7J8H9G

  • W1Q2E3R4T5Y76U7I

  • V8C9B71N2M3L4K5J

  • P9O1I2U3Y4T5R6E7

111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game uploads a fresh list of active  Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes daily on the official website. These codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes comprising of numbers and letters.

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes?

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

