Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 May 2024: Check List of Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for 15 May 2024: The famous battle royals game Garena Free Fire MAX has updated a list of free redeem codes for Wednesday, 15 May 2024. Players can use these codes to win different freebies like pets, skins, diamond, gold, characters, weapons, and other in-game items. Users must remember that Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes with a validity of 12 to 18 hours. Expired or inactive codes can't be used to earn freebies.

Garena Free Fire MAX garnered a huge fanbase in India, after Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government along with several other applications. Garena codes are uploaded every day at midnight by the developers on the official redemption page at reward.ff.garena.com. The battle royale game's striking graphics and challenging gameplay has won millions of hearts in the country.