We are back with a list of Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 15 August 2023. The codes are now available on the official website- reward.ff.garena.com. All the players must be careful about the active codes that are 12/16 alphanumeric consisting of both letters and numbers.
One can use Garena FF Max codes to win several free rewards like premium bundles, characters, diamonds, gold, skins for in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies and weapons will help players win difficult levels of the game.
Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other applications. However, Indian players can play an alternative game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is the advanced version of the traditional Free Fire but with better graphics and user experience.
Let us find more about today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Tuesday, 15 August 2023.
List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 15 August 2023
FFBCLQ6S7W25
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLUED93XRT
R9UVPEYJOXZX
TFF9VNU6UD9J
HAYATOAVU76V
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF11NJN5YS3E
MCPTFNXZF4TA
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
FF9MJ31CXKRG
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes on Tuesday, 15 August 2023?
Visit the official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.
Use the credentials of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire Max codes will appear on your screen.
Copy the codes one by one and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox.
