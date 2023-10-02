Garena Free Fire Max Codes Today: Claim Codes & Win Rewards On 2 October 2023

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Monday, 2 October 2023 are now available on the official rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. All the players must know that the codes are 12/16 alphanumeric consisting of both letters and numbers.
By using Garena FF Max codes, players could win several free rewards including, premium bundles, characters, diamonds, gold, skins for in-game weapons, and more. All these freebies will help them to win difficult levels of the game.
Garena Free Fire is banned in India along with many other applications. However, Indian players can play an alternative game called Garena Free Fire Max, which is similar to the traditional Free Fire but with better graphics and user experience.
Let us find out more about today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Monday, 2 October 2023.
List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Monday, 2 October 2023
MCPTFNXZF4TA
FF11HHGCGK3B
B6IYCTNH4PV3
K3B6R8Y2T7M
X6N4P7A2F8C1
XUW3FNK7AV3N
L9D1V0W5Q8Z2
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FF11NJN5YS3E
XFW4Z6Q882WY
FF11WFNPP956
MQJWNBVHYAQM
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
W4GPFVK2MR2C
WCMERVCMUSZ9
MSJX8VM25B95
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
FF7MUY4ME6S
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FFICDCTSL5FT
PACJJTUA29UU
FFBCLQ6S7W25
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLUED93XRT
R9UVPEYJOXZX
TFF9VNU6UD9J
HAYATOAVU76V
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Monday, 2 October 2023?
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire Max at reward.ff.garena.com.
Enter your login credentials for registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire Max codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
You can copy the codes one by one and paste them into the dialogue box.
Click on submit and then confirm the process.
Your free rewards and weapons will be delivered to you via mail.
