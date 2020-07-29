In an ‘Awkward’ Appeal, Wikipedia is Asking Indian Users to Donate

It’s a no-brainer that Wikipedia is a one-stop solution for all that we need to know about anybody or anything.

Even if you search something on Google, there’s a 90 percent chance that the first link the search engine shows is going to be that of a Wikipedia page. And that’s how the information portal is recognised all over the globe.

However, in order to continue running its operations, the ‘free online encyclopaedia’ recently sent out a notification asking for donations from Indian users.

India is one of Wikipedia’s leading markets. In 2019, the number of Indian visitors on Wikipedia was over 771 million – its fifth-largest number in terms of page views.