Walmart-Owned Flipkart Files Plea Against India Antitrust Probe

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday has legally challenged the antitrust investigation which has been ordered by Competition Commission of India (CCI) back in January this year.

This has been mentioned in a Reuters report quoting sources, which also suggests Flipkart is not pleased with the CCI probe order.

The legal filing says that CCI has ordered an enquiry on the company without having credible evidence to prove the wrongful practices allegedly adopted by them. Flipkart has reportedly said the CCI order was “perverse (and) passed without any application of mind”.