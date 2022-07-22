'Gender Imbalance': Internal Report Shows Why Indian Women Avoid Facebook

In February, Facebook's parent company Meta revealed that the platform, in the fourth quarter of 2021, had seen a decline in global daily active users for the very first time in its 18-year history.

In the earnings call, the company outlined a few reasons for the growth slowdown:

Rise of competitors like TikTok in the short-form video space

Apple's privacy focused software updates

A hike in data prices in Facebook's biggest market: India

However, there appears to be another reason that could have impacted Facebook's growth in India, that wasn't mentioned in the call.

An internal study, accessed by Reuters, suggests that Facebook in India is primarily male-dominated and many Indian women avoid the platform because they're worried about their safety and privacy.